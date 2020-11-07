Vengeful Trump and his Republican cronies are plotting to make life hell for everyone

Stephan: Because of the difference between the down ballet and presidential ballot results, that is a repudiation of Trump, but continued support for Trumpian orcs like Lyndsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Mitch McConnell in the Senate and House, I conclude that the Democrats must make major changes in their party. It is obvious that Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republican Senators are going to do everything in their power from day 1 to sabotage everything Biden and Harris try to do. So what is the response? I strongly suggest that what Biden needs to do is reproduce the approach of Franklin Roosevelt who inherited a nation in collapse and, instead of talking partisan politics he came out and said, in my terms, my administration is going to focus on fostering wellbeing, and began immediately to set in motion by Executive order programs to do just that.

Trump and McConnell

Joe Biden just won more votes than anyone else in American history, but the next four years may go down in history as the stymied presidency. That’s because it looks highly unlikely that the Democrats will get a majority in the Senate, leaving the chamber under the ironfisted control of Mitch McConnell, patron saint of polluters and profiteers.

Even before noon on January 20, 2021, Donald Trump will be in a position to do enormous harm that will complicate the Biden presidency. Indeed, we should expect Trump is already looking for ways to use his last eight weeks in office to punish our nation — or at least the states that voted for Biden.

That assessment comes not from me, but from Trump himself. His life philosophy is a single word: revenge.

Trump wrote that in his book Think Big. Then he went on for 16 pages about how what gives him pleasure is ruining the lives of anyone who does not do as he asks. His long diatribe was intermingled with observations about his desires to […]