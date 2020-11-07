Vengeful Trump and his Republican cronies are plotting to make life hell for everyone

Joe Biden just won more votes than anyone else in American history, but the next four years may go down in history as the stymied presidency. That’s because it looks highly unlikely that the Democrats will get a majority in the Senate, leaving the chamber under the ironfisted control of Mitch McConnell, patron saint of polluters and profiteers.
Even before noon on January 20, 2021, Donald Trump will be in a position to do enormous harm that will complicate the Biden presidency. Indeed, we should expect Trump is already looking for ways to use his last eight weeks in office to punish our nation — or at least the states that voted for Biden.
That assessment comes not from me, but from Trump himself. His life philosophy is a single word: revenge.
Trump wrote that in his book Think Big. Then he went on for 16 pages about how what gives him pleasure is ruining the lives of anyone who does not do as he asks. His long diatribe was intermingled with observations about his desires to […]
They took a hard hit yesterday when Murdoch’s call to the President advising him to accept what’s happening. And the resulting shift that’s begun on Fox News.
Looking across the Pacific from Australia and trying to get a grip as always on how the Senate & Legislature work cf the President’s powers it seems to me it is essential that Biden puts someone in charge of reviewing every executive order signed by Trump in the past 4 years and revoke it where it is clearly contrary to the principles set out in your 8 laws of change.
Linton —
I agree with you.
— Stephan