‘A decade of power’: Statehouse wins position GOP to dominate redistricting

Stephan: Again, I note that we need to be clear that the disparity between the presidential outcome and the down ballot outcomes is telling us something very important. The Democratic Party did not win. As a party they lost, and that holds many implications. For instance, almost immediately when the census comes in redistricting will begin, and the Republicans will dominate this in many states. This article explains what I mean.

Here’s something else Republicans can be happy about after Tuesday.

Protestors march in front of the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday to demand all votes in the general election be counted. Texas Republicans will have total authority over the drawing of as many as 39 congressional districts in the state. Credit: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

An abysmal showing by Democrats in state legislative races on Tuesday not only denied them victories in Sun Belt and Rust Belt states that would have positioned them to advance their policy agenda — it also put the party at a disadvantage ahead of the redistricting that will determine the balance of power for the next decade.

The results could domino through politics in America, helping the GOP draw favorable congressional and state legislative maps by ensuring Democrats remain the minority party in key state legislatures. Ultimately, it could mean more Republicans in Washington — and in state capitals.

By Wednesday night, Democrats had not flipped a single statehouse chamber in its favor. And it remained completely blocked from the map-making process in several key […]