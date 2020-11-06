International election monitors slam Trump’s ‘deliberate attempts’ to ‘weaken confidence in the election process’

Stephan: We are so diminished. Everything Trump does makes us appear thoughtless, vulgar, and incompetent.

President Donald J. Trump joins G7 Leaders for dinner Saturday evening Aug. 24, 2019, at the Biarritz Lighthouse in Biarritz, France. (Official White House Photo. Credit: Shealah Craighead)

All over the world, President Donald Trump drew widespread criticism on Wednesday, November 4 for demanding the vote-count cease in the 2020 presidential election even though thousands of votes had yet to be counted in key battleground states. Some of the criticism of Trump’s behavior has come from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

For almost two decades, the 57-member organization has been monitoring U.S. elections at the invitation of the U.S. Department of State. But in 2020, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has been troubled by what it observed in the United States.

The Week’s Catherine Garcia reports this year, participants accused Trump of making “deliberate attempts” to “weaken confidence in the election process.”

German politician Michael Georg Link, according to Garcia, complained, “Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president — including on Election Night — harm public trust in democratic institutions.” And […]