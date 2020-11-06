Here’s what mainstream media never grasped about the psychology of Trump voters

Stephan: Here is another take on the psychophysiology of the Trumper world. We need to understand this. This is a group who by their voting pattern have shown they will not abandon their worldview. In my opinion, trying that is a waste of time. But understanding it is essential.

A Trump campaign rally

The orange spray-tan was barely wiped off Donald Trump’s inauguration Bible before the mainstream media went on Trump Voter Remorse Watch. Working off a common but incorrect understanding of human psychology — that, given evidence and time, people come to regret their worst decisions — journalists kept interviewing Trump voters over and over, in “heartland” diners and farm fields and gargantuan exurban malls, in search of evidence that doubts were starting to creep in.

I found the whole thing exhausting fairly quickly. In June 2017, I published an article in which I concluded, after interviewing psychological experts, that “the answer to the question of when Trump voters will come around is somewhere between ‘a long, long time from now’ and more likely ‘never.’”ON THE PODCAST: Election Day 2000… all over again?

Here we are, three and a half years later, and things have gone even more poorly than we could have imagined. Trump was impeached for trying to extort a foreign leader into smearing a political opponent, the economy is in the toilet and getting worse, and 231,000 Americans have […]