Here’s what mainstream media never grasped about the psychology of Trump voters

The orange spray-tan was barely wiped off Donald Trump’s inauguration Bible before the mainstream media went on Trump Voter Remorse Watch. Working off a common but incorrect understanding of human psychology — that, given evidence and time, people come to regret their worst decisions — journalists kept interviewing Trump voters over and over, in “heartland” diners and farm fields and gargantuan exurban malls, in search of evidence that doubts were starting to creep in.
I found the whole thing exhausting fairly quickly. In June 2017, I published an article in which I concluded, after interviewing psychological experts, that “the answer to the question of when Trump voters will come around is somewhere between ‘a long, long time from now’ and more likely ‘never.’”ON THE PODCAST: Election Day 2000… all over again?
Here we are, three and a half years later, and things have gone even more poorly than we could have imagined. Trump was impeached for trying to extort a foreign leader into smearing a political opponent, the economy is in the toilet and getting worse, and 231,000 Americans have […]
What I find so frightening, is that just about 50% of the population is just fine with an authoritarian leader who blatently is corrupt and immoral and an authoritarian Republican regime that enables him. What this election has revealed about America is profound, and I think the psychology of authoritarian culture needs to be looked at.
https://raybwilliams.medium.com/the-rise-of-authoritarianism-under-an-autocratic-president-4c0d1fc42e68
https://verdict.justia.com/2019/03/20/why-do-so-many-americans-continue-to-support-donald-trump-in-a-word-authoritarianism
The link to the full article has bee corrected