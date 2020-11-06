Even If Joe Biden Wins, He Will Govern in Donald Trump’s America

Stephan: As I said yesterday, my big takeaway from this election is the support that a man who is an irrefutable racist, criminally corrupt, and incompetent businessman and president continues to command. Trumpism is clearly going to continue no matter how the election turns out. In fact, it is likely to get worse because the Trumpers are going to be angry and resentful if Biden wins. I think we can also say that the Democratic Party grievously miscalculated. They may get the presidency, but it seems unlikely they will flip the Senate, and they lost seats in the House. I spent much of the afternoon thinking about what would have happened, for instance, if Bernie Sanders had been the Democratic candidate? I think the Democrats need to sit down and rethink what their party is about. They clearly did not convert many Republicans nor, as much as I liked their ads, did the Lincoln Project. The hard and uncomfortable truth is that a large percentage of the American population is virulently racist against non-Whites, and indifferent to both corruption and incompetence because they don't like or trust democracy. I think we are a country on a knife-edge.

President Donald Trump’s last rally before the 2020 Election on November 3, 2020. Grand Rapids was also the site of his final rally in the 2016 election. Credit: Peter van Agtmael—Magnum/TIME

The car horns blared as Joe Biden took the stage just before 1 a.m.—not to proclaim victory, but to urge his supporters not to lose hope, no matter what President Donald Trump might say. “We believe we are on track to win this election,” the former Vice President told the crowd in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 4. “It ain’t over until every vote is counted. Keep the faith, guys.”

As the new day dawned and dragged on, it increasingly looked as though Biden was right. Having flipped Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, Biden appeared to be inching toward victory. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina remained too close to call as of the evening of Nov. 4. Independent forecasters believed Biden was likely to eke out the requisite 270 electoral votes when all the votes were counted, over the President’s noisy objections.

Even with the White House nearing their grasp, Biden’s […]