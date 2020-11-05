U.S. States Face Biggest Cash Crisis Since the Great Depression

Stephan: This, I think, is a major alarm bell about the economy no matter who wins the presidency.

Connecticut acted fast. Social distancing, lockdowns and testing slashed Covid-19 cases in the spring.

But when Comptroller Kevin Lembo opened an email from his budget director on April 15, it was clear the state’s quick action to contain the pandemic hadn’t insulated its finances.

"We hit the brakes so quickly on the economy that we went through the windshield," his deputy wrote.

Connecticut is projecting a total revenue decline of $8.4 billion through the 2024 budget year—more than twice the rainy day fund built up over the past three years.

“All you can do is grip the bar as tight as you can, make the smartest decisions you can in real time, plan for the worst and be surprised at something less than worst,” said Mr. Lembo.

U.S. states are facing their biggest cash crisis since the Great Depression.

Nationwide, the U.S. state budget shortfall from 2020 through 2022 could amount to about $434 billion, according to data from Moody’s Analytics, the economic analysis arm of Moody’s Corp. The estimates assume no additional fiscal stimulus from […]