Trump’s exit from Paris Climate Agreement becomes official

Stephan: This has been talked about for weeks now, so it can not be considered a surprise. I take the vote for Trump as a statement by a large percentage of Americans that they don't care about climate change, because they voted for the man who has done this. All the effects of this withdrawal, I think, will be negative at many levels. America is passing off the world stage as the international leader.

Call it the long goodbye from the Paris climate agreement.

Driving the news: President Trump’s 2017 announcement withdrawing America from the 2015 accord becomes official at midnight Wednesday after a prolonged process required by the United Nations. It’s a chaotic coincidence that it comes the day after Election Day.

Where it stands: The outcome of the presidential election was unclear as of midnight. If Joe Biden wins the White House, he has vowed to return to the deal.

Trump’s official exit from the deal would be fleeting, but America’s retreat on climate change over the last four years would linger and be laborious to reverse.

The intrigue: Wednesday’s news is anticlimactic from the administration’s perspective. In Trump’s mind, he exited the deal the day he announced his intention to do so in June 2017, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan.