How Do You Know When Society Is About to Fall Apart?

Stephan: No matter who wins the presidency, Trump or Biden, one thing is clear and irrefutable. A large segment of the White American population is racist, increasingly pro-authoritarian, anti-democratic, and uninterested in having an ethical government of integrity. If that sounds harsh swallow it anyway because the facts of the vote are the reality. And what that is also telling us is that we are a society scarily close to degenerating into violence and collapse

Image by Kenji Aoki/ The New York Times

When I first spoke with Joseph Tainter in early May, he and I and nearly everyone else had reason to be worried. A few days earlier, the official tally of Covid-19 infections in the United States had climbed above one million, unemployment claims had topped 30 million and the United Nations had warned that the planet was facing “multiple famines of biblical proportions.” George Floyd was still alive, and the protests spurred by his killing had not yet swept the nation, but a different kind of protest, led by white men armed with heavy weaponry, had taken over the Michigan State Legislature building. The president of the United States had appeared to suggest treating the coronavirus with disinfectant injections. Utah, where Tainter lives — he teaches at Utah State — was reopening its gyms, restaurants and hair salons that very day.

The chaos was considerable, but Tainter seemed calm. He walked me through the arguments of the book that made his reputation, “The Collapse of Complex Societies,” which has for […]