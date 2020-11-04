Why tens of millions surrendered their independence of mind and body to Trump

Financier and philanthropist George Soros must have seen Trump coming as early as 2011. He certainly saw where a disturbingly large proportion of American voters were going. “The United States has been a democracy and open society since its founding. The idea that it will cease to be one seems preposterous; yet it is a very likely prospect,” he wrote in the New York Review of Books in June of that year.
George W. Bush's reelection in 2004 had convinced Soros "that the malaise in American society went deeper than incompetent leadership." The public had proved "unwilling to face harsh reality and was positively asking to be deceived by demanding easy answers to difficult problems."
Will the American public now reconfirm Soros’ observation? This year’s campaign has given us plenty or reasons to worry.
By the end of Bush’s second term in 2009, few Americans denied the harsh realities of the Iraq war fiasco and of failed federal responses to Hurricane Katrina’s devastation and to tsunamis […]
After four long, long trumpian years of chaos, confrontation and corruption I was sure that most of my fellow countryman had enough and too much of himself. But no maybe not yet…we will see.
There is a thread of hope that Biden may yet win by a very small margin, but even so, to see that virtually half of the American population is willfully ignorant and accepting of fascism……..I must agree with you. In 2016 Trump boasted that he could shoot someone and his followers wouldn’t mind, and he was right. I am deeply saddened by what this election reveals.