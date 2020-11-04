Three Scenarios For The Future of Climate Change

Stephan: Elizabeth Kolbert has been saying sensible accurate things about climate change for over two decades, and I think she is spot on in this essay. I am not optimistic about the future of the U.S. because I don't see anything like what ought to be happening to prepare for climate change taking place.

The events of the next several millennia hinge on actions that will be taken by the time today’s toddlers reach adulthood. Credit: Raphael Neal / Agence VU / Redux

Like millions of other Americans, I first learned about climate change in the summer of 1988. For its day, it was a scorcher: Yellowstone National Park burst into flames; the Mississippi River ran so low that almost four thousand barges got backed up at Memphis; and, for the first time in its history, Harvard University shut down owing to heat. It was on an afternoon when the mercury in Washington, D.C., hit ninety-eight degrees that James Hansen, then the head of nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told a Senate committee that “the greenhouse effect has been detected and is changing our climate now.” Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Hansen went a step further: “It is time to stop waffling so much and say that the evidence is pretty strong that the greenhouse effect is here.”

Hansen’s warning was certainly not the first. A report to President Lyndon Johnson […]