The US election is a vote on climate change for the whole world

What we can learn from Covid-19 for the climate crisis 03:01
(CNN)The climate crisis has become a key issue not just for American voters in this US election — but people across the world.What the next president does or doesn’t do over the next four years will have a profound impact on the whether the world is able to avert the worst effects of climate change, scientists, policy makers and activists say.They say the world needs a US president who cares about climate change, for two main reasons. First, many nations take their cue from US policy, particularly on issues such as the climate crisis, meaning Washington has a unique opportunity to influence. […]