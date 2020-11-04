The US election is a vote on climate change for the whole world

Stephan: Climate change cares nothing for national borders; it is a planet-wide trend, and as this report describes what happens in the U.S. is going to have an effect on the entire world.

SATKHIRA, BANGLADESH – 2020/06/05: People crossing the broken flooded road after the landfall of cyclone Amphan during the aftermath. Thousands of shrimp enclosures have been washed away, while numerous thatched house, trees, electricity and telephone poles, dykes and croplands were damaged and many villages were submerged by the tidal surge of the Amphan in Satkhira District. Credit: by Piyas Biswas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

What we can learn from Covid-19 for the climate crisis 03:01

(CNN)The climate crisis has become a key issue not just for American voters in this US election — but people across the world.What the next president does or doesn’t do over the next four years will have a profound impact on the whether the world is able to avert the worst effects of climate change, scientists, policy makers and activists say.They say the world needs a US president who cares about climate change, for two main reasons. First, many nations take their cue from US policy, particularly on issues such as the climate crisis, meaning Washington has a unique opportunity to influence. […]