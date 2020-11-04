Mapped: How climate change disproportionately affects women’s health

Stephan: As is the case in so many negative trends women bear the brunt of the negative effects much more than men and, as this report describes, climate change is not any different.

Pregnant woman sitting in the shade under water vaporisers on a hot day.

Credit: Davide Zanin / Alamy

From supercharging extreme weather events to boosting the spread of infectious diseases, climate change is already having a huge impact on human health across the world.

But this impact is not being felt equally. A growing body of research suggests that the world’s most disadvantaged people are also the most vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change and the least likely to be able to adapt.

Gender is just one of many factors that can influence a person’s standing in society. This in-depth explainer looks into how climate change can have differing impacts on the health of men and women around the world.

An analysis of 130 peer-reviewed studies – visualised below on an interactive map – finds that women and girls often face disproportionately high health risks from the impacts of climate change when compared to men and boys.

The analysis shows that 68% (89) of the 130 studies found that women were more affected by health […]