Republicans, Not Biden, Are About to Raise Your Taxes

Stephan: Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman, both Nobel Laureates in economics, are the two economists in which I repose the greatest trust. They have the highest accuracy assessment of any economists I know. And this is what Stiglitz has to say about the tax law the Republicans pushed through in 2017. For those of us who are not billionaires, or even millionaires, it is nothing but bad news. Your taxes are going up thanks to Trump and the Congressional Republicans. Think about that when you vote.

Celebrating the 2017 tax act at the White House. Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

The Trump administration has a dirty little secret: It’s not just planning to increase taxes on most Americans. The increase has already been signed, sealed and delivered, buried in the pages of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

President Trump and his congressional allies hoodwinked us. The law they passed initiallylowered taxes for most Americans, but it built in automatic, stepped taxincreases every two years that begin in 2021 and that by 2027 would affect nearly everyone but people at the top of the economic hierarchy. All taxpayer income groups with incomes of $75,000 and under — that’s about 65 percent of taxpayers — will face a higher tax rate in 2027 than in 2019.

For most, in fact, it’s a delayed tax increase dressed up as a tax cut. How many times have you heard Trump and his allies mention that? They surmised — correctly, so far — that if they waited to add the tax increases until after the 2020 election, few of […]