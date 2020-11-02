Record Year for Americans Giving Up Citizenship, Reports Bambridge Accountants New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — 2020 is the record year for Americans giving up their citizenship, according to research by the Enrolled Agents and accountants of Bambridge Accountants New York.
- 6,045 Americans gave up their citizenship in the first nine months of 2020
- Showing a 234% increase on the same 9 months to in 2019, where only 1,811 cases were recorded
- 2,072 Americans gave up their citizenship in 2019 in total
- This is the highest year on record; the previous record was 5,411 cases in 2016. Already in 2020, with 3 months still to report, 6,045 is the record number of cases in a year
- This is all while the U.S. State Department has stopped Americans being able to book appointments to renounce at many U.S. Embassies since March 2020
Americans must pay a $2,350 government fee to renounce their citizenship, and those based overseas must do so in person at the U.S. Embassy in their country.
There are an estimated 9 million U.S. expats. The trend has been that there has been a steep decline over the last few years of U.S. citizens expatriating – the first six months of 2020 is a huge increase in the number […]