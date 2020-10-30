Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, October 30th, 2020

Justice Kavanaugh’s ‘sloppy’ opinion is an embarrassing mess riddled with errors

Author:     Cody Fenwick
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     October 27, 2020
Stephan:   This is an example of what the Republicans have done to America's judiciary, up to and including the Supreme Court. The idea that the United States is the world's leading system of legal justice if it was ever true is certainly not true today. Denmark and Ghana ranks as the best judicial systems in the world according to the World Justice Project. The United States ranks 19th, below virtually every nation in Europe. The truth is unpleasant but to change things, it must be faced.

Late Monday night, the Supreme Court issued a ruling blocking a lower court’s decision to force Wisconsin election officials to extend the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots, as long as they were post-marked by Election Day. This decision to limit ballot access was unsurprising given the conservative majority on the court, but as I noted, Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s concurring opinion disturbed many readers because of the views it seemed to express about voting and elections.

But there’s a related aspect of Kavanaugh’s opinion that has attracted significant attention in addition to its ideological bent. It was, many commentators noted, extraordinarily sloppy for a Supreme Court ruling. The opinion was riddled with errors, embarrassingly so, and some of which even relate to the substance of his argument.

For instance, Kavanaugh wrote:

To be sure, in light of the pandemic, some state legislatures have exercised their Article I, §4, authority over elections and have changed their election rules for the November 2020 election. Of particular relevance here, a few States such as Mississippi no longer require that absentee ballots be received before […]

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

