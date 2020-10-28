Trump’s Army of Angry White Men

Stephan: When one looks at the demographics, it is obvious that Trump's most solid base is resentful angry White men of modest means and education. They are the enduring manifestation of Abrahamic thinking with its conviction that men are superior to women, and humans have dominion over the earth and, to them, Trump is their model of manliness. It is a dying model, but one that is still capable of doing great harm.

This election will test the country’s core.

Who are we? How did we come to this? How did this country elect Donald Trump and does it have the collective constitution to admit the error and reverse it?

At the moment, Joe Biden is leading in the polls, but the fact that Trump is even close — and still has a chance, however slim, to be re-elected — is for a person like me, a Black man, astounding. I assume that there are many women, Muslims, immigrants, Mexicans and people from Haiti and African nations he disparaged who feel the same way.

Trump is the president of the United States because a majority of white people in this country wanted him to be. Perhaps some supported him despite his obvious flaws, but others undoubtedly saw those flaws as laudable attributes. For the latter, Trump’s racism was welcome in the coven.

Still, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll, more white people support Trump than Biden. This is primarily a function of white men who prefer Trump […]