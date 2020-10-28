‘Should Be Ashamed’: After Installing Barrett, McConnell Adjourns Senate for Recess With No Covid Relief in Sight

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gestures while walking out of the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 26, 2020. Credit: Xinhua/Ting Shen/ Getty

After installing right-wing judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court just days ahead of the November presidential election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell summarily adjourned his chamber for recess late Monday without approving any additional coronavirus relief, effectively signaling that the prospect of an aid package ahead of next week’s contest is dead.

“The Republican Senate can move incredibly fast when they think something is important. They just didn’t think Covid relief was important.”

—Leah Greenberg, Indivisible

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are set to continue negotiating the details of a roughly $2 trillion relief package as economic suffering intensifies nationwide, the Republican-controlled Senate’s departure late Monday appeared to confirm that McConnell—who has been one of the primary obstacles to additional stimulus legislation—has no interest in passing a bill before November 3.

When the Senate returns on November 9, nearly a week after the election, its first scheduled vote is on a procedural motion […]