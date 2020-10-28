Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, October 28th, 2020

‘Should Be Ashamed’: After Installing Barrett, McConnell Adjourns Senate for Recess With No Covid Relief in Sight

Author:     Jake Johnson
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Stephan:   I find this almost unbelievable. How can men and women who take an oath to "support and defend the Constitution," a document designed to foster wellbeing so callously walk away, doing nothing to alleviate the misery of millions? What kind of person does that? And what does that tell you about the future of America if these people stay in power?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gestures while walking out of the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 26, 2020. Credit: Xinhua/Ting Shen/ Getty 

After installing right-wing judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court just days ahead of the November presidential election, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell summarily adjourned his chamber for recess late Monday without approving any additional coronavirus relief, effectively signaling that the prospect of an aid package ahead of next week’s contest is dead.

“The Republican Senate can move incredibly fast when they think something is important. They just didn’t think Covid relief was important.”
—Leah Greenberg, Indivisible

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are set to continue negotiating the details of a roughly $2 trillion relief package as economic suffering intensifies nationwide, the Republican-controlled Senate’s departure late Monday appeared to confirm that McConnell—who has been one of the primary obstacles to additional stimulus legislation—has no interest in passing a bill before November 3.

When the Senate returns on November 9, nearly a week after the election, its first scheduled vote is on a procedural motion […]

  1. lauren raine on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Clearly our Constitution needs some revision. No president should ever have the power to deconstruct the country that Trump has been given, opening the door to such corruption. And no party or individual such as McConnel should be given so much power either to determine the fate of millions of Americans.