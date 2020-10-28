Here’s the case for impeaching Clarence Thomas — the most corrupt Supreme Court Justice

Stephan: When you lack ethics and honor, and all you care about is power, and you are in a position of authority, this is the kind of person you put on the bench. This is what the Republican Party has been doing for several decades now to the American judiciary, and unless Biden is elected and clears the various levels of the courts of these incompetents and ideologues America's once-vaunted legal system will become a charade

Associate Justice Clarence // Steve Petteway, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

With the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, the radical right has completed its long and painstaking project to seize control of the Supreme Court, and to reshape constitutional law for generations to come. Barrett’s elevation will give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court and usher in a crisis of legitimacy for the third branch of government not seen since the 1930s.

The right’s triumph has prompted anger and soul-searching among Democrats and progressives, sparking calls to expand the number of Supreme Court justices, echoing Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unsuccessful effort to add additional seats to the high tribunal in the midst of the Great Depression.

Enlarging the Supreme Court is entirely within the power of Congress, as the number of justices is not set by the Constitution. The court’s composition has, in fact, varied over time, ranging from six justices when the Constitution was ratified to 10 in 1863. The panel was […]