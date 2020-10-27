While We Focus on COVID-19, Trump’s EPA Is Quietly Killing Us

Stephan: If Biden wins I think it will take him a year, maybe two, depending on whether the Senate flips, to clean up the mess that Trump will leave. I believe that history is going to condemn Trump as the worst president in American history.

The Trump administration has weakened fuel-efficiency requirements for the nation’s cars and trucks. Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty

As the days tick down to next month’s presidential election, debate rages over the U.S. government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic with critics of President Donald Trump calling for his ouster due to his failure to protect the American public.

And yet as mass media runs daily tallies of COVID-related cases and deaths, a more sinister threat to public health looms as the Trump administration rolls back regulations that govern the quality of our air, land and water. And though these actions are garnering little public outcry now, they pose grave danger to our children and their children for decades to come. It’s a simple truth — a poisoned environment means poisoned people.

In recent months the Trump administration has stripped protections from wetlands in ways that allow for the dumping of pesticides and other pollutants directly into millions of miles of streams and other waterways; relaxed rules on power plants designed to curb air emissions containing brain-damaging heavy metals