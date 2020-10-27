Tuesday, October 27th, 2020
Thresholds, cascades, and wicked problems
Source: Greenpeace
Publication Date: 26 October 2020
Link: Thresholds, cascades, and wicked problems
Stephan: Rex Wyler, a friend of some years now, is one of the co-founders of Greenpeace, and he has been studying the interconnection and interdependence of the systems of earth's matrix of life for a long time. This thoughtful essay lays out some of his thinking. It is s shame so few of our politicians seem to be capable of such insights.
Sigh. the time for action is now
use your vote well