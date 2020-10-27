Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, October 27th, 2020

Thresholds, cascades, and wicked problems

Author:    
Source:     Greenpeace
Publication Date:     26 October 2020
 Link: Thresholds, cascades, and wicked problems
Stephan:   Rex Wyler, a friend of some years now, is one of the co-founders of Greenpeace, and he has been studying the interconnection and interdependence of the systems of earth's matrix of life for a long time. This thoughtful essay lays out some of his thinking. It is s shame so few of our politicians seem to be capable of such insights.
1 Comment

  1. Deb on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Sigh. the time for action is now
    use your vote well