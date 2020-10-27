An all-Black group is arming itself and demanding change. They are the NFAC

Stephan: Black militias. I am not surprised to see this sort of thing emerge in the United States, but that doesn't make it any less disturbing. This country is in desperate need of healing through the creation of social fairness in a hundred ways. The alternative is an eruption of civic violence we have not seen in our lifetimes.

LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 05: NFAC members kneel in the street during a march near Churchill Downs on September 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. The NFAC provided protection as people marched to the Kentucky Derby to protest the event and call for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro police officers during a no-knock raid at her apartment on March 13, 2020. Credit: by Brandon Bell/Getty

When two loud bangs rang out on the streets of Lafayette, Louisiana, no one knew where the gunshots came from as protesters gathered to demand justice for another Black man killed by police.Among the crowd was a group of armed Black men and women who call themselves the “Not F**king Around Coalition” or NFAC. The group did not run toward the gunshots or break formation. Instead, they kneeled on the ground amid the confusion, and then walked away after their leader shouted, “fall back! fall back!”The all-Black, Atlanta-based group has grown in size out of frustration during a summer of protests against questionable […]