When two loud bangs rang out on the streets of Lafayette, Louisiana, no one knew where the gunshots came from as protesters gathered to demand justice for another Black man killed by police.Among the crowd was a group of armed Black men and women who call themselves the “Not F**king Around Coalition” or NFAC. The group did not run toward the gunshots or break formation. Instead, they kneeled on the ground amid the confusion, and then walked away after their leader shouted, “fall back! fall back!”The all-Black, Atlanta-based group has grown in size out of frustration during a summer of protests against questionable […]
Tuesday, October 27th, 2020
An all-Black group is arming itself and demanding change. They are the NFAC
Author: Nicole Chavez, Ryan Young and Angela Barajas,
Source: Nicole Chavez, Ryan Young and Angela Barajas,
Publication Date: 2:21 PM ET, Sun October 25, 2020
Link: An all-Black group is arming itself and demanding change. They are the NFAC
Source: Nicole Chavez, Ryan Young and Angela Barajas,
Publication Date: 2:21 PM ET, Sun October 25, 2020
Link: An all-Black group is arming itself and demanding change. They are the NFAC
Stephan: Black militias. I am not surprised to see this sort of thing emerge in the United States, but that doesn't make it any less disturbing. This country is in desperate need of healing through the creation of social fairness in a hundred ways. The alternative is an eruption of civic violence we have not seen in our lifetimes.
ITs about time the black men took charge of their futures
We are enslaving them still