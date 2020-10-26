‘Very Dark Moment for the Senate’: Republicans Block Consideration of Covid Relief While Rushing Ahead With Barrett Confirmation

Stephan: I got emails this morning from two readers, each of whom said they were in their 60s and, for the first time in their lives living on food programs, spending up to five hours a day once a week getting food packages "that are mostly starches so I am gaining weight, and not getting the vegetables I need for my heart." One said she was going to have her car repossessed because she lost her job when the shop she worked for went out of business, and wasn't sure how she would get to the food bank which was miles away.
There are millions of Americans in just this kind of situation, and yet the Senate under Mitch McConnell is blocking food programs and relief bills, but willing to stand Senate rules on their head to get an utterly inappropriate woman appointed to the Supreme Court.
The immorality and corruption of the Republican Party just makes your heart hurt. Come on Kentucky; do the country a favor and vote for Amy McGrath and get this nasty man out of office.
Republicans on Saturday blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attempt during a rare weekend session to force consideration of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill as the GOP rushed ahead with its effort to confirm right-wing judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just before the November election.
After a speech decrying the Barrett confirmation process as “a very dark moment for the Senate,” Schumer requested unanimous consent for the chamber to take up a revised version of the HEROES Act that the Democrat-controlled House passed earlier this month. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has refused to allow a Senate vote on the bill despite growing suffering across the nation and warnings that failure to approve additional spending could cause lasting damage to the economy.
Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) objected to Schumer’s request for unanimous […]
McConnell is the majority leader because all other GOP Senators are happy at the job he is doing. Get rid of him and another head will pop up. The rot comes from below.
The only way forward is for Biden, if he wins, to direct the DoJ to convene a commission with subpoena powers to root-out the corruption of the Trump administration, and to recommend changes in government to disallow this type of governance in the future. Many GOP Senators will be caught-up in this including McConnell.
I agree with Eric and would add one other priority of term limits for all government positions. No life-time appointments for federal judges including the supremes, not even a Ginsberg. In a democracy no position, not even an elected one, should be until death do part. A commission of wise ones could be convened to determine the term length of these positions.