‘Very Dark Moment for the Senate’: Republicans Block Consideration of Covid Relief While Rushing Ahead With Barrett Confirmation

Stephan: I got emails this morning from two readers, each of whom said they were in their 60s and, for the first time in their lives living on food programs, spending up to five hours a day once a week getting food packages "that are mostly starches so I am gaining weight, and not getting the vegetables I need for my heart." One said she was going to have her car repossessed because she lost her job when the shop she worked for went out of business, and wasn't sure how she would get to the food bank which was miles away. There are millions of Americans in just this kind of situation, and yet the Senate under Mitch McConnell is blocking food programs and relief bills, but willing to stand Senate rules on their head to get an utterly inappropriate woman appointed to the Supreme Court. The immorality and corruption of the Republican Party just makes your heart hurt. Come on Kentucky; do the country a favor and vote for Amy McGrath and get this nasty man out of office.