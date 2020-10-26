GOP’s Wisconsin Foxconn has exploded — with zero manufacturing jobs and a $400 million deficit

Stephan: And here we have another example of incompetent Republican governance., this time former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker. You have to wonder, how could anyone vote for a grifter like Walker, and yet seemingly intelligent people do so.

Former WI governor Scott Walker

From the beginning, the Republican-promoted, Trump-boasting, former Gov. Scott Walker-lying Foxconn deal with Wisconsin sounded like a mega-scam. It was clear to anyone with a reading level above elementary school that the “incentives” used to bring the Taiwanese electronics giant into the Badger State were so much more lucrative than anything Foxconn could provide in economic stimulus. The math didn’t add up. In fact, some estimates put the timeframe it would take Wisconsin to get out of the red on the deal at … 25 years.

Then, over the course of the next few weeks and months and years, it became clear that Foxconn wasn’t going to do any of the things it said it might do, because frankly, it didn’t have to do them to get that sweet Wisconsin taxpayer money. Invisible hand of the market and all that. This left lots of vacant space where Trump and then Gov.-Scott Walker took gold-shoveled photos at. Most of 2019 was spent with Wisconsin officials, […]