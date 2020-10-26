Editor’s Note – Can You Prove Republicans Are Inferior at Governance That Supports Societal Wellbeing?

Stephan: Over the last several days several Republican readers -- yes I have Republican readers -- who saw my piece on the Inferiority of Republican governance wrote to challenge me to prove my assertions at the individual level. I thought it was interesting that they did not dispute the earlier piece but just asked for more granular proof. Well, I am happy to provide it, so today's edition provides that proof. I could have added an additional 20 stories or more, but these four represent the reality. (There is no click through to this comment)