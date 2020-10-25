Trump’s campaign made stops nationwide. Coronavirus cases surged in his wake in at least five places.

Stephan: It is a measure of how willfully ignorant and mesmerized Americans can be that Trumpers continue to congregate at Trump's superspreader events in spite of the obvious evidence that they do so at the risk of their lives. Just where do you have to be mentally to do something that stupid? As for Trump; in my view, his incompetence in handling this pandemic constitutes a crime against humanity.

As President Donald Trump jetted across the country holding campaign rallies during the past two months, he didn’t just defy state orders and federal health guidelines. He left a trail of coronavirus outbreaks in his wake.

The president has participated in nearly three dozen rallies since mid-August, all but two at airport hangars. A USA TODAY analysis shows COVID-19 cases grew at a faster rate than before after at least five of those rallies in the following counties: Blue Earth, Minnesota; Lackawanna, Pennsylvania; Marathon, Wisconsin; Dauphin, Pennsylvania; and Beltrami, Minnesota.

Together, those counties saw 1,500 more new cases in the two weeks following Trump’s rallies than the two weeks before – 9,647 cases, up from 8,069.

Public health officials additionally have linked 16 cases, including two hospitalizations, with the rally in Beltrami County, Minnesota, and one case with the rally in Marathon County, Wisconsin. Outside of the counties identified by USA TODAY with a greater case increase after rallies, officials identified four cases linked to Trump rallies.

Although there’s no way to determine definitively if cases originated at Trump’s rallies, public health experts say […]