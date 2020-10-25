Military gear flying off the shelves over fears of post-election day civil unrest: report

Stephan: This is what really worries me. Gun obsessed right-wingers are arming themselves and anticipating violence; perhaps better phrased as anticipating causing gun violence. The period from 3 November to 20 January is going to be very dangerous. I also expect Trump and the outgoing Republican senators to do as much damage to our democratic republic as they can before being forced by the election to surrender their offices.

Man in military gear with shotgun Credit: Shutterstock

On Saturday, Bloomberg Quint reported that there is a huge spike in sales of military gear as Americans fear widespread civil unrest in the wake of the election — no matter who wins.

“‘Tactical apparel’ has become a lifestyle industry serving militarized law-enforcement agents and the freelance gunmen who emulate them,” reported Peter Robison, Rachel Adams-Heard, and Erik Larson. “Less than two weeks before Election Day, orders are rolling in.” For example, “Since last year, online purchases have driven a 20-fold jump in sales of goods like the $220 CM-6M gas mask — resistant to bean-bag rounds — for Mira Safety of Austin, Texas.”

“A shift became apparent with this spring’s Black Lives Matter protests and bitterly resented pandemic lockdowns,” said the report. “Now the gear is everywhere, from camouflage-clad antifa supporters to right-wing extremists who appeared at Michigan’s capitol even after men were arrested in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”NEW! Help us launch the Raw Story Podcast. Click to learn […]