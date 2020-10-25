Military gear flying off the shelves over fears of post-election day civil unrest: report

On Saturday, Bloomberg Quint reported that there is a huge spike in sales of military gear as Americans fear widespread civil unrest in the wake of the election — no matter who wins.
“‘Tactical apparel’ has become a lifestyle industry serving militarized law-enforcement agents and the freelance gunmen who emulate them,” reported Peter Robison, Rachel Adams-Heard, and Erik Larson. “Less than two weeks before Election Day, orders are rolling in.” For example, “Since last year, online purchases have driven a 20-fold jump in sales of goods like the $220 CM-6M gas mask — resistant to bean-bag rounds — for Mira Safety of Austin, Texas.”
"A shift became apparent with this spring's Black Lives Matter protests and bitterly resented pandemic lockdowns," said the report. "Now the gear is everywhere, from camouflage-clad antifa supporters to right-wing extremists who appeared at Michigan's capitol even after men were arrested in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer."
What can we expect? Seems we are a divided country. All people are scared …. If one side wins there will be 2nd amendment erosion, gutted police departments, throttled, and unable to protect communities and property. Which in turn will embolden bad actors with no consequences to fear. The other side will take matters of self preservation into their own hands. If the other side wins will the losing side go even more berserk? We’ve already kind of seen what that looks like. More violence, attempts at coup d’etat? Seems like a classic no win situation.