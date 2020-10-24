With Bankruptcies Mounting, Faltering Oil and Gas Firms Are Leaving a Multi-billion Dollar Cleanup Bill to the Public

Stephan: Last night during the Presidential debate you heard Trump push carbon energy. It was the statement of one of history's losers. Whether Trump likes it or not we are leaving, the world is leaving, the carbon energy era, and here is the proof of that statement. However, the closing of oil and gas companies, as this report explains, is far from the end of carbon pollution and poisoning. And who do you think is going to pay for the cleanup. Why you will unless the Biden administration and the Democratic Congress passes legislation to anticipate and remediate this. It is my view that carbon energy corporations should be required by law to put aside sufficient resources to pay for the clean-up of the mess they leave.

Amid a record wave of bankruptcies, the U.S. oil and gas industry is on the verge of defaulting on billions of dollars in environmental cleanup obligations.

Even the largest companies in the industry appear to have few plans to properly clean up and plug oil and gas wells after the wells stop producing — despite being legally required to do so. While the bankruptcy process could be an opportunity to hold accountable either these firms, or the firms acquiring the assets via bankruptcy, it instead has offered more opportunities for companies to walk away from cleanup responsibilities — while often rewarding the same executives who bankrupted them.

The results may be publicly funded cleanups of the millions of oil and gas wells that these companies have left behind. In a new report, Carbon Tracker, an independent climate-focused financial think tank, has estimated the costs to plug the 2.6 million documented onshore wells in the U.S. at $280 billion. This estimate does not include the costs to address an estimated 1.2 million undocumented wells.

Greg Rogers, a former Big Oil advisor, and co-author of