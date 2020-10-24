We mailed 64 letters, packages in battleground states to check on mail delays. Here’s what we found

Stephan: The deliberate sabotage of the US Post Office by Louis DeJoy, a grifter appointed by Trump, is the most blatant manifestation of the criminality of the Trump administration, and the Republican Party. My wife and I voted last week, and took our ballots to one of the secure ballot boxes we have here on the island. Under Democratic Governor Jay Inslee in spite of attempts by Republicans in the Washington state legislature to sabotage mail-in ballots, the voting process has remained secure. My personal recommendation to my readers is that you get a ballot and either put it in a secure official ballot box, or vote in person, or take your ballot to the clerk responsible for collecting ballots. Skip the post office. If Biden is elected I also think Louis DeJoy should be fired, arrested, indicted, tried, and sent to prison for what he has done.

Two weeks before the election, there are signs that delays continue to plague the U.S. mail, a tracking effort by the USA TODAY Network and the University of Maryland’s Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found.

Of 64 letters and packages sent short distances within battleground states since mid-September, 14 took longer than the U.S. Postal Service’s own three-day service standard for first-class local mail. Most of the problems arose in Michigan, although Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida each had at least one late arrival.

Eight of the shipments took a week or more to get to their cross-town destinations, including one letter that still has not arrived, according to the post office’s online tracking system. The missing letter was put in the mail two weeks ago, on Oct. 6.

Although the mailings were too small in number to determine whether widespread delays are occurring, the erratic results make it hard to know whether or not your ballot will arrive at the elections office […]