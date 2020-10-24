Trump Family Ally Is Arrested on Cyberstalking Charge

Stephan: Over the last four years it has become clear that the Trumps are a criminal family, and they surround themselves with friends and colleagues who are also grifters, crooks, and general scumbags. Here is the latest one to be arrested. I am surprised there is so little discussion about this, because I am sure that it is going to be a major aspect of history's analysis of this period.

Ken Kurson Credit: J Grassi/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was taken into federal custody on Friday and charged with cyberstalking in connection with his divorce.Mr. Kurson, who now runs a media company and works in the cryptocurrency industry, helped write a speech for the president’s 2016 campaign. When Mr. Kushner owned The New York Observer, the weekly newspaper, he appointed Mr. Kurson to be its editor in chief in 2013.

Mr. Kurson was also a longtime associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer and the former New York City mayor.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn accused Mr. Kurson of sending threatening and stalking messages to several people, including a friend whom he blamed for the deterioration of his marriage.

The F.B.I. has also gathered evidence that Mr. Kurson engaged in a similar pattern of harassment during his divorce proceedings in 2015, including installing software on someone’s computer to monitor keystrokes, the criminal complaint said. He also used aliases to contact that person’s employer to report false allegations of misconduct, […]