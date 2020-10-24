Many more criminal indictments under Trump, Reagan and Nixon than under Obama, Clinton and Carter

Stephan: The facts are clear and indisputable: Republicans do not like democracy as a system of governance, do everything they can to sabotage it, and are a criminal party. Under Republican presidents, the number of criminals involved with their administrations is notably greater than under Democratic presidents. That is a fact, and here is the documentation. Note also, the Trump numbers are as of January 2020. Today it is higher. If you vote Republican you vote against democracy, and for white-collar criminality.

A Facebook post claimed that there have been 317 criminal indictments in the administrations of three recent Republican presidents — Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon — and only three indictments under three recent Democratic presidents — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Here’s what the post said about those presidents, whose terms date back to 1969 when Nixon was in office:

“Recent administrations with the MOST criminal indictments:

Trump (Republican) — 215

Nixon (Republican) — 76

Reagan (Republican) — 26

“Recent administrations with the LEAST criminal indictments:

Obama (Democrat) — 0

Carter (Democrat) — 1

Clinton (Democrat) — 2

“Notice a pattern?”

Unless an administration official is charged with a crime for acts while in office, it’s not always easy to identify which indictments can be connected to a presidential administration; some administration officials have been indicted for acts in the private sector, some indicted people were involved in presidential campaigns but didn’t work in the administration, etc.

This claim exaggerates the number of indictments under Trump, in particular, by counting the number of criminal charges filed, rather than the number of people indicted; and it includes the indictments of people who are not part of his administration, such as 25 Russians.

On the whole, however, the indictments under the three GOP presidents do dwarf those […]