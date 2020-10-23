Trump issues sweeping order for tens of thousands of career federal employees to lose civil service protections

Stephan: This may seem deep in the weeds, but the implications for an honest government are profound. If Trump is re-elected in four more years, the democratic government we have known all our lives will be gone. Without these civil protections, anyone who crosses Trump will be fired.

President Trump has fired his biggest broadside yet this week against a federal bureaucracy he has moved to remake with an executive order that would remove job security from an estimated tens of thousands of civil servants.

The directive, issued late Wednesday, strips long-held civil service protections from employees whose work involves policymaking, allowing them to be dismissed with little cause or recourse, much like the political appointees who come and go with each administration.

Federal scientists, attorneys, regulators, public health experts and many others in senior roles would lose rights to due process and in some cases, union representation, at agencies across the government. The White House declined to say how many jobs would be swept into a class of employees with fewer civil service rights, but civil service experts and union leaders estimated anywhere from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands in a workforce of 2.1 million.

It would be a profound reimagining of the career workforce, but one […]