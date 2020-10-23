Saudi Arabia, Belarus Among Countries Joining US-Led Coalition Claiming Women Have ‘No International Right to Abortion’

Stephan: Trump is not only trying to deny American women the right to control their own bodies, he and his administration are trying to do this throughout the world. Think about that for a minute. A coordinated international effort to make women subordinate. A minority religious conviction advanced by people who are notably absent when it comes to supporting childcare, and medical support for pregnant women.

A reproductive rights supporter holds clothes hangers during a demonstration in front of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal on October 22, 2020 in Warsaw, Poland. The court prepared to issue a decision regarding the constitutionality of access to abortion, as the U.S. joined 32 other countries, including Poland, in declaring there is no “international right” to abortion care. Credit: Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto/Getty

Further distancing itself from longtime U.S. allies regarding reproductive rights, the Trump administration on Thursday joined 32 countries in signing a declaration claiming that pregnant people have “no international right to abortion.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the virtual signing ceremony for the so-called “Geneva Consensus Declaration” after the administration formed an international coalition comprised of countries where abortion care is banned or severely restricted, to counter the United Nations’ support for reproductive rights.

“It carries no legitimacy within the U.N. system―but the sentiments it represents are dangerous nonetheless. In contrast to what this declaration states, there is broad international consensus on the critical need for access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortion.”

