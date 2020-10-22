How a Road Trip Through America’s Battlegrounds Revealed a Nation Plagued by Misinformation

lifetime ago, on Sept. 14, Greg Vanlandeghem sat outside a café in Holly, Mich., and explained to me that he planned to vote for the President’s re-election because he saw the race as a contest between two bad options. “We’ve got a guy trying not to die,” he told me, “and we’ve got Trump.”
The candidate Vanlandeghem described as “trying not to die” was Joe Biden, the 77-year-old former Vice President, who’s been dogged by right-wing attacks on his mental acuity. But now, the “guy trying not to die” might well be the 74-year-old President, who was being treated with supplemental oxygen and a battery of drugs after contracting COVID-19, a lethal virus that can cause everything from pneumonia to strokes to neurological impairment. Vanlandeghem, a 37-year-old home builder, is a social and fiscal conservative, but he didn’t vote for Trump four years ago and considers the President a “buffoon.” If anyone’s mind was going to be changed by Trump’s diagnosis, I thought perhaps it might be him.
Vanlandeghem was unfazed. “I think it’s unfortunate,” he said, after I called him back to ask his opinion on the latest updates. “But it’s something that a vast majority of the population is going […]
I have an otherwise intelligent friend who more than once has gotten weepy over all the blood-drinking elites having sex with little children. How do you know this I say? Facebook she says and I cannot get her past this. I point out that you can go visit any large city in the world and find homeless children on the street no secret info needed. What about helping them? No response, not important because she “knows” that the liberal elites are doing this evil. After reading the article I guess there are many who “know” what they know and will not change their minds regardless.
“any channel holding a broadcast or cable federal license should be required to broadcast only objectively verifiable facts” … I could not agree more! So many purported “News broadcasts” today are nothing more than hours and hours of the host(s) (or network) opinions. What is portrayed as “News” is nothing more than propaganda and attempts at shaping others opinions. And sadly it is working …. “Just the facts ma’am” is dead.