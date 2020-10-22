Federal judge strikes down Trump plan to slash food stamps for 700,000 unemployed Americans

Stephan: Here is some more good news. One hero judge, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, has blocked the vile heartless attempt of Trump to cut off food stamps for hundreds of thousands of Americans. She not only ruled against Trump, she condemned him. I do so hope that in 13 days we can finally get rid of this orange monster and all the orcs that serve and support him.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, Judicial hero Credit: Washington Post

A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.

In a scathing 67-page opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of D.C. condemned the Agriculture Department for failing to justify or even address the impact of the sweeping change on states, saying its shortcomings had been placed in stark relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which unemployment has quadrupled and rosters of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have grown by more than 17 percent, with more than 6 million new enrollees.

The rule “at issue in this litigation radically and abruptly alters decades of regulatory practice, leaving States scrambling and exponentially increasing food insecurity for tens of thousands of Americans,” Howell wrote, adding that the Agriculture Department “has been icily silent about how many [adults] would have been denied SNAP benefits had the changes sought . . . been in […]