Editorial: Barrett’s moral relativism is cause for rejection from the bench

The United States Senate should reject the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
We believed it was wrong for the Senate to consider this nomination in the first place given the precedent set four years ago when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February, nine months before the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to even hold hearings on the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, saying repeatedly that the American people should have a say in the matter. This year, when the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg created a vacancy less than nine weeks before Election Day, McConnell has seen fit to ram through the nomination.
The hypocrisy is rank, and it is impossible to see how rushing this nomination will be good for our democracy. The enmity caused by the […]
While I have lots of issues with this article, here is a good example. From the article ‘Barrett called the issue of climate change “a very contentious matter of public debate.”‘
First, if you listened to her full statement she started with “I am not a scientist”. That said, she shouldn’t be. Nor should be a pro- or anti-climate change activist. Her job is to be a judge. That means she sets aside her personal opinions and convictions on a subject, listens to the arguments presented, looks at relevant law and makes a decision.
From listening to the hearings I would say that she has a very in-depth knowledge of laws and cases. Personally, I feel she can do a good job — that is, in the job she is being considered for.
For anyone saying “what about …?” they are probably asking a legislative question. It is the job of Congress to establish those laws. If they do their job well, that is passing clear and constitutional laws, the job of the supreme court will be much easier.
I think if the democrats controlled the senate in 2016 that Merritt Garland would have been appointed, because they could. Republicans will appoint Barrett because they can. Trump was impeached by the democrat controlled house because they could. Trump issues “executive orders” just like Obama did, because he can. Each party seems to relish “slapping” the other party whenever they can. Today’s polarized political climate is terrible for the country. I truly hope the US can survive as constituted, as Ben Franklin said, “ a republic if you can keep it”.
As far as Biden being a “practicing Catholic” translating to catholic votes … I read he was recently denied the sacraments at a Catholic church in Florence Georgia by the priest, reason being his support of abortion is considered a “manifest grave sin”. He may be baptized catholic, but he’s certainly not “practicing” the tenets of the faith.