‘The Gilded Age Is Here Again’: Billionaire Wealth Has Surged by $931 Billion During Seven Months of Pandemic, Economic Collapse

Stephan: Across the span of history, the two things that are the overwhelming sources of social violence are religion and wealth inequality. In the United States, we are now suffering from both of these civil dynamics, Christianity, the overwhelming religious affiliation of the majority of America's population has in all too many congregations become a White supremacy racist male-dominant christofascist cult, and our wealth inequality has reached a level of disparity unequaled in over a century and a half. Our civil society is very sick.

Over just the past seven months—as millions lost their jobs and health insurance, tens of thousands of small businesses shuttered permanently, and more than 200,000 Americans were killed by the coronavirus—U.S. billionaires saw their combined net worth surge by more than $930 billion, bringing the collective wealth of just 644 people to a staggering $3.88 trillion.

The new analysis shows that a handful of billionaires “have seen a particularly astonishing increase in wealth” over the past seven months: