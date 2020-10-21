Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, October 21st, 2020

‘The Gilded Age Is Here Again’: Billionaire Wealth Has Surged by $931 Billion During Seven Months of Pandemic, Economic Collapse

Author:     Jake Johnson
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Tuesday, October 20, 2020
 Link: ‘The Gilded Age Is Here Again’: Billionaire Wealth Has Surged by $931 Billion During Seven Months of Pandemic, Economic Collapse
Stephan:   Across the span of history, the two things that are the overwhelming sources of social violence are religion and wealth inequality. In the United States, we are now suffering from both of these civil dynamics, Christianity, the overwhelming religious affiliation of the majority of America's population has in all too many congregations become a White supremacy racist male-dominant christofascist cult, and our wealth inequality has reached a level of disparity unequaled in over a century and a half. Our civil society is very sick.

Over just the past seven months—as millions lost their jobs and health insurance, tens of thousands of small businesses shuttered permanently, and more than 200,000 Americans were killed by the coronavirus—U.S. billionaires saw their combined net worth surge by more than $930 billion, bringing the collective wealth of just 644 people to a staggering $3.88 trillion.

The new analysis shows that a handful of billionaires “have seen a particularly astonishing increase in wealth” over the past seven months:

  • Jeff Bezos’ wealth grew from $113 billion on March 18 to $203 billion on October 13, an increase of 80%. Adding in his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott’s wealth of $65.7 billion on that day and the two had a combined wealth of more than a quarter of a trillion dollars thanks to their Amazon stock. 
  • Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth grew from $54.7 billion on March 18 to $101 billion on October 13, an increase of 85%, fueled by his Facebook stock.
  • Elon Musk’s wealth grew from $24.6 billion on March 18 to $92.8 billion on October 13, an increase of 277%, boosted by his Tesla stock.
  • Dan Gilbert, chairman of Quicken Loans, saw his wealth rocket by 656%, to $49.2 […]
Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Kenneth Heck on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6:34 am

    Is history repeating itself? After the Civil War America had a long period of industrial growth which resulted in monopolies headed by the “barons of industry.” It took Theodore Roosevelt to break these monopolies up because of their restraint in trade. Next came the War period of 1914 to 1945 (with 10 years of rest between 1919 and 1939). Since then America has also had a long period of growth resulting in the very large global corporations which dominate our economy today. Unfortunately, we don’t see a reformer on the horizon willing and able to do the honors of breaking up these unnecessarily large organizations. However, there are a plethora of dreams, visions, and prophecies on the internet about the coming World War 3 and the invasion of America on both coasts.

  2. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Like John Lennon said: let’s give peace a chance.

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

Stephan Schwartz, is a scientist, futurist and award-winning author of both fiction and nonfiction. A Distinguished Associate Scholar at the California Institute for Human Science and a columnist for the journal Explore, he is the editor of the daily web publication Schwartzreport.net and the weekly Schwartzreport podcast, in which he covers future trends that are shaping the world. For over 40 years, as an experimentalist, he has been studying the nature of consciousness and is one of the small group that created modern remote viewing. He is the author of more than 250 technical reports and papers and is the recipient of the Parapsychological Association Outstanding Contribution Award, the U.S. Navy’s Certificate of Commendation for Outstanding Performance, and OOOM Magazine’s 100 Most Inspiring People in the World Award.

Copyright ©2024 Schwartzreport, All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy

Follow Us On:

DONATE
Subscribe

Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com