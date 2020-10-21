Police brutality and racism in America

After getting arrested several times for participating in civil rights demonstrations as I walked down Constitution Avenue, past what were then known as the Old Navy buildings, now long gone, on that warm Wednesday afternoon on the 28th of August 1963, I thought we had reached the turning point. I and thousands of others were moving quietly and peacefully towards the Lincoln Memorial where we were going to hear the Reverend Martin Luther King give what history now knows as the “I have a Dream” speech.
I was walking with a Black friend, a reporter for The Washington Star, an historic paper now long gone. I looked over Richard’s shoulder and saw walking next to us two young partners of the then conservative Republican law firm, Covington & Burling. Richard saw where I was looking and turned to watch them as well. To him they were just two more White men; a large proportion of the crowd were White, and men. When I explained who they were he smiled, and I said, “I think we’ve won.” It was […]
One of the huge groups that has traditionally been silent is the Latino population. Here in Arizona I am seeing them beginning to make themselves visible at last. Here’s what the Latino mayor of Tucson had to say about the recent arrival of trump for a campaign rally. I wish all elected officials were as honest about his racism: https://youtu.be/DQ-gTSNPF5A