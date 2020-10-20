Undoing the damage done: What will it take to rebuild what’s left of our government?

Stephan: If Trump wins, I think we will see the end of America as a democratic republic, and 240 years of democratic republic history will come to an end. Even if Biden and Harris win, it is going to take a massive effort to restore the government to what used to be taken as a democratic norm.

Who remembers Tom Price? Gee, you might say, that name sounds familiar … he had something to do with the Trump administration, didn’t he?

You’re right! He was one of those guys who resigned from a cabinet position because he was abusing something … let me see … think I’ve got it … he was the one who took all those flights on private jets, something like a million dollars worth of flights, including on military aircraft during trips to Europe and Africa with his wife. He refunded $51,887 to the federal government, which he said accounted for the cost of his seat on private charter flights he took before he resigned from Trump’s cabinet. But that was just the cost of his seat. The total amount spent to fly old Tom Price around the world on private jets was more than $400,000 in taxpayer dollars.

What cabinet position did he hold that made it necessary for so many trips on chartered private jets and other business aircraft? What was he doing […]