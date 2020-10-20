Undoing the damage done: What will it take to rebuild what’s left of our government?

Who remembers Tom Price? Gee, you might say, that name sounds familiar … he had something to do with the Trump administration, didn’t he?
You’re right! He was one of those guys who resigned from a cabinet position because he was abusing something … let me see … think I’ve got it … he was the one who took all those flights on private jets, something like a million dollars worth of flights, including on military aircraft during trips to Europe and Africa with his wife. He refunded $51,887 to the federal government, which he said accounted for the cost of his seat on private charter flights he took before he resigned from Trump’s cabinet. But that was just the cost of his seat. The total amount spent to fly old Tom Price around the world on private jets was more than $400,000 in taxpayer dollars.
What cabinet position did he hold that made it necessary for so many trips on chartered private jets and other business aircraft? What was he doing […]
When his lordship won(?) losing by 2.9m votes I told friends that he would bankrupt the country and I will be proved correct. Whether he stays or goes he and his fellow mobsters will leave a bankrupt smoking ruin of most of government except the Pentagon and Homeland (in)Security. Both of which are some of the biggest financial sinkholes in human history.
This could/will provide an opportunity to renew our national purpose to serve people before profit. Dear leader has provided a valuable service of highlighting the corruption that comes from America’s obsession with money and power. As with all other empires of the past this one is collapsing even as he and others claim to make it great again. America First hopefully will become Planet Earth First!
I agree, Will, and it may be the end of our human existence upon this little planet. You cannot have unlimited growth on a limited resource (the Earth).