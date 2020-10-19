Vigorous action needed, and soon, on climate change

Stephan: The time is upon us to deal with climate change in a meaningful way or face the consequences. It will be very interesting to see how Trump and Biden address this issue in the coming debate.

Our essays in this series have presented compelling scientific evidence about the warming of the planet, reviewed the evidence that human activity is its principal cause, and discussed the resulting economic and environmental damages.

Now comes the question of what we are going to do about it. The options are clear:

– Nations can work toward eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the scale of future warming.

– Governments and private actors can, and will, invest in measures to protect home and livelihood from effects of changes that cannot be prevented.

– Or human societies and natural ecosystems will suffer the severe harms of inaction.

The more they (really we) do now and in the near future, the smaller will be the residual damages imposed on ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren. The choice is ours.

The suffering is already here, of course. In some places, it is almost impossible to bear despite growing investments in adaptation. So what is missing? A commitment to emissions reductions appropriate to the special nature of the climate change threat. Fortunately, with a smart choice of policy measures, […]