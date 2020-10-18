Report: Gun Sales Surge 80 Percent in Seven Swing States

Stephan: Even the right-wing press, and Breitbart certainly falls into that category, has made note of the explosion of gun sales in the United States. Trump has stimulated the fear that should the Democrats win they will "take your guns away." So powerful is the American gun psychosis that such nonsense is taken for truth. Just as with QAnon there is a significant portion of the population enthrall to willful ignorance. Trumpism is a form of mental illness, and unless we address it as a culture it is going to destroy us, as the followers of Hitler destroyed Germany.

Gun sales have been rising nationwide for months but are specifically up in seven swing states as the November 3, 2020, election approaches.

Fox News reports the Cook Political Report lists “Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as toss-ups” in the coming election. They also indicate New Hampshire and North Carolina can be considered toss-ups too.

Here is the kicker: There is a 77.9 percent surge in “gun sales growth” for those seven states.

This news is on top of National Shooting Sports Foundation’s findings ammunition sales surged 139 percent nationally during the first six months of 2020. And the surge in swing state gun sales comes as 2020 witnesses eight consecutive months of record background checks for gun sales.

On September 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported that January 2020 through August 2020, eight consecutive months, saw record gun sale background checks performed by the FBI.

What do these surging background checks, gun sales, and ammunition sales, indicate for the November elections, particularly where they are seen in swing states?

Do gun purchasers turn into gun voters, who will […]