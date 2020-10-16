A Dutch inventor is cleaning the world’s most polluted rivers in an effort to save the oceans

Local workers haul away trash collected by the autonomous Interceptor 001 anchored in the Cengkareng Drain waterway in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Boyan Slat has made it his mission to remove plastic from the oceans. His organization, The Ocean Cleanup, has successfully started to clean the pollution that has been circling in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.But millions more tons of plastic enter the oceans every year, almost all of it flowing from rivers.

Just 10 rivers are responsible for around 90% of all that plastic, according to a 2017 study from the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research.”So if we focus on the worst rivers, we believe we can really have the fastest and most cost-effective way to close the tap and prevent more plastic from reaching the oceans in the first place,” Slat told CNN.The Ocean Cleanup is deploying floating trash collectors called “Interceptors.” These solar-powered, autonomous systems use the rivers’ currents to guide the trash onto a conveyor belts that carry the waste to awaiting bins.

