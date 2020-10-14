White House Blocked C.D.C. From Requiring Masks on Public Transportation

Stephan: This report came out a few days ago, and I thought surely it would be reversed. But no, and that convinces me that Trump and the Republicans are fully in thrall to bogus science claiming that "herd immunity" is the way to go. No reputable scientist or physician believes that to be true and, as a result of these new Trump policies, I think at least another hundred thousand people will die who did not have to.

The C.D.C. order would have been the toughest federal mandate to date aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Credit…Chang W. Lee/The New York Times

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the United States, but it was blocked by the White House, according to two federal health officials.

The order would have been the toughest federal mandate to date aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which continues to infect more than 40,000 Americans a day. The officials said that it was drafted under the agency’s “quarantine powers” and that it had the support of the secretary of health and human services, Alex M. Azar II, but the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, declined to even discuss it.

The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment, said the order would have required face coverings on airplanes, trains, buses and subways, […]