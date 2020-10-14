I Was a Student of Amy Coney Barrett. She Isn’t an LGBTQ Ally.

Stephan: The Senate hearings I think are nothing more than a form of Republican Kabuki theater. As a result, I think there is a very high probability that a woman's right to choose, or get proper fertility care, or even contraception will soon be reversed at the federal level, and all these issues will be thrown back to the states. As a result, the already glaring quality of life difference between living in a Blue value state and A Red value state, most notably for women, will become even more pronounced. Frankly, it is already so bad that my wife and I would not live in a state governed by Republicans, not only because of the quality of politicians and the policies they pass, but because of a culture that elects such people.

uring the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, President Trump stated that some of Amy Coney Barrett’s “biggest endorsers are very liberal people from Notre Dame.” As a former law student of the Supreme Court nominee, and as the former Notre Dame LGBT Law Forum president, I disagree with this characterization of Professor Barrett’s support — and I would note that Professor Barrett refused numerous opportunities to support the LGBTQ students of Notre Dame.

During my time at Notre Dame Law, the University was reluctant to recognize the LGBT Law Forum, a student-run organization that hosts events, panels and presentations for students and faculty on legal issues facing the LGBTQ community, and did not employ any openly LGBTQ tenure-track faculty. However, as a private Catholic University, Notre Dame employed a slew of professors whose scholarship opposed the advancement of LGBTQ rights. Despite numerous calls over the past four decades to change its anti-discrimination policy and include gender and sexual orientation as protected classes, Notre Dame continues to uphold the unfettered ability to discriminate as the university’s right. Hundreds of alumni, students and professors have signed petitions over the years to extend the University’s nondiscrimination policy. Professor Barrett has not.

During my […]