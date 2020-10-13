‘Shameless Stunt’: Trump Reportedly Attempting to Raid Medicare Trust Fund to Pay for Drug Discount Cards With His Name on Them

Stephan: I wonder if Trump has ever done anything honestly and ethically in his life? There is nothing in his history to suggest this possibility so I guess the answer is no. Here is the latest.

Trump arrives to speak as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma and Vice President Mike Pence look on during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House on April 19, 2020. Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

Less than a month away from the November election, Trump administration officials are reportedly rushing to implement the president’s recent proposal to send $200 prescription drug discount cards to nearly 40 million Medicare recipients—an $8 billion plan that would be financed by dipping into the Medicare trust fund.

Politico reported Thursday that the administration is “seeking to finalize the plan as soon as Friday and send letters to 39 million Medicare beneficiaries next week, informing seniors of Trump’s new effort to lower their drug costs, although many seniors would not receive the actual cards until after the election.” While the design of the cards has yet to be finalized, officials are reportedly discussing ways to put Trump’s name on them.

