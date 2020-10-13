171 countries are teaming up for a Covid-19 vaccine. But not the US.

Stephan: Most Americans don't seem to fully comprehend what Trump has done to America's stature in the world by withdrawing from a long list of international organizations; this being the latest such withdrawal. Trump seems to be so naive about international geopolitics that he does not really appear to understand that the development and stability of the world for the past 70 plus years has been grounded in international relationships such as those from which he is withdrawing. And, as it pertains to this Covid-19 vaccine effort, his ignorance and incompetence may put the lives of everyone in America at risk.

Credit: Getty

When SARS-CoV-2 started spreading, the countries of the world had no pandemic vaccine plans in place. But a lot can happen in six months.

Today, there are 40 vaccine candidates for the coronavirus being studied in humans — including nine in the final phase of testing.

There’s also the world’s first attempt at a global effort to ensure that, when we have a working vaccine or vaccines, all countries have access, no matter their GDP.

The initiative is called Covax, and it aims to support the development and equitable distribution of 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines before the end of 2021. It’s the biggest multilateral effort since the Paris climate agreement, according to Seth Berkley, the CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, one of the partners behind Covax, along with the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

It’s the “busiest period of my life,” he told Vox recently.

Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

As of October 9, 171 high-, low-, and middle-income […]