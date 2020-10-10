Trump’s USDA Sued Over Program Allowing ‘Horrific’ Mass Slaughter of Native Wildlife

Stephan: Week after week, month after month, I have been publishing these awful stories describing how the Trump administration is destroying our public lands, and the heritage that each generation passes on protected and supported to the one that comes after. It is just disgusting what is happening, and it will take years if not decades to repair what has been done. And that is assuming that a Democrat is elected president and cleans out the sewer orcs that fill so many senior positions in the Trump era.

In 2019, the USDA’s Wildlife Services program intentionally killed roughly 62,000 coyotes. Credit: Tom Koerner/USFWS

Days after federal data revealed taxpayers funded the killing of 1.2 million native animal species in 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program was sued Thursday over what conservation advocates decry as a cruel and misguided annual extermination spree.

“Wildlife Services is infamous for the scope and cruelty of its killing campaigns across the nation,” Chris Smith, southern Rockies wildlife advocate for WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement.

“To carry out such a horrific onslaught on native wildlife in the midst of a mass extinction event and a climate crisis, without any real knowledge of the impact,” added Smith, “is utterly outrageous.”

The lawsuit (pdf) was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico by WildEarth Guardians and accuses Wildlife Services (WS) of running afoul of various federal regulations stipulated by the National Environmental Policy Act, Council on Environmental Quality regulations, and Administrative Procedure Act.

According to teh court filing, the program has failed to provide an Environmental Impact Statement on the program’s […]