More Than Half of the World Worries About Food, Water Safety

Billions worldwide worry that they will be seriously harmed by consuming unsafe food and water, and nearly as many expect it to happen to them in the next two years, according to the new Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll.
More than half of adults surveyed in 142 countries and territories in 2019 said they were at least somewhat worried that the food they eat (60%) or the water they drink (51%) would seriously harm them in the next two years. More than half also expected they would be seriously harmed in that time frame by eating or drinking unsafe food (57%) or water (52%).
Over one in six adults (17%) — or roughly 1 billion people — said they or someone they know had experienced serious harm from eating food in the past two years. Nearly as many, 14%, said they had experienced harm from drinking water in that time frame.
The World Risk Poll, the first global study of worry and risk, provides insight into one of the biggest safety challenges facing society today and likely over the next […]
