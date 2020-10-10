More Than Half of the World Worries About Food, Water Safety

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for more than a decade that the crisis this article describes was coming. It is amazing to me that unless you go deeply into the data weeds you hear almost nothing about what I see as the historic and civilization altering food and water trend. There are so many of these trends going on under the media surface that we ought to be addressing, but they are all lost in the swirling sewage of the Trump administration.

Billions worldwide worry that they will be seriously harmed by consuming unsafe food and water, and nearly as many expect it to happen to them in the next two years, according to the new Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll.

More than half of adults surveyed in 142 countries and territories in 2019 said they were at least somewhat worried that the food they eat (60%) or the water they drink (51%) would seriously harm them in the next two years. More than half also expected they would be seriously harmed in that time frame by eating or drinking unsafe food (57%) or water (52%).

Over one in six adults (17%) — or roughly 1 billion people — said they or someone they know had experienced serious harm from eating food in the past two years. Nearly as many, 14%, said they had experienced harm from drinking water in that time frame.

The World Risk Poll, the first global study of worry and risk, provides insight into one of the biggest safety challenges facing society today and likely over the next […]