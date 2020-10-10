Kamala Harris ‘Nude’ Google Searches After Debate Speak Volumes About Women in Politics

Stephan: At first glance, this just seems a silly story of little importance. But, as the article itself describes, I think it is telling us something very important about gender issues in this country. I see it not as a trivial story, but as one to be taken into account. It is obvious that a large percentage of men, particularly religious men, seem to have serious problems with women in positions of authority.

Senator Kamala Harris Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

The vice presidential debate on Wednesday was followed by a spike in people searching Google for Senator Kamala Harris, alongside the terms “nude,” “bathing suit,” and “bikini.”

With less than a month to go until the presidential election on November 3, Harris debated Vice President Mike Pence for 90 minutes at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

According to Google Trends—a website run by the search engine that collects data on how popular search terms are around the world—there was a surge in people in the U.S. searching for “Kamala Harris bathing suit,” “Kamala Harris Nude,” and “Kamala Harris bikini” in the hours after the pair faced off.

Google Trends listed these as "rising related queries" for the search term "Kamala Harris" in the four hours pior to 7 a.m. ET. That means in the four hours before 7 a.m. ET, people searching for "Kamala Harris" also used the terms "bathing suit," "nude," and "bikini." "Rising" indicates that those search terms related to Kamala Harris saw the biggest spike compared to all others in that four hour period.

In contrast, related […]