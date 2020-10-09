This Year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry Honors a Revolution

When Jennifer Doudna was in sixth grade, she came home one day to find that her dad had left a paperback titled “The Double Helix” on her bed.She put it aside, thinking it was one of those detective tales she loved. When she read it on a rainy Saturday, she discovered she was right, in a way. As she sped through the pages, she became enthralled by the intense drama, filled with colorful characters, about ambition and competition in the pursuit of nature’s wonders. Even though her high school counselor told her girls didn’t become scientists, she decided she would.
She would help to make what the book’s author, James Watson, later told her was the most important biological advance since he and Francis Crick discovered the structure of DNA. She worked with a brilliant Parisian biologist named Emmanuelle Charpentier to turn a curiosity of nature into an invention that will transform the […]
‘In the balance’ seems to always be the effects of with these discoveries. And, of course, that what drives future change. Here, the irony seems to be that none of this will matter unless climate change is harnessed. It is inspiring to see the gradual change in the scientific community attitude toward women.