Amy Coney Barrett served as a ‘handmaid’ in Christian group People of Praise

Stephan: I don't think which religion a person affiliates with should be a factor in public service, but I do think that being a member of a bizarre cult, with bizarre beliefs should be. Read this report and reach your own conclusion.

Amy Coney Barrett, Handmaid in a Christian cult, and Trump nominee for the Supreme Court

While Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has faced questions about how her Catholic faith might influence her jurisprudence, she has not spoken publicly about her involvement in People of Praise, a small Christian group founded in the 1970s and based in South Bend, Ind.

Barrett, a federal appellate judge, has disclosed serving on the board of a network of private Christian schools affiliated with the group. The organization, however, has declined to confirm that she is a member. In recent years, it removed from its website editions of a People of Praise magazine — first those that included her name and photograph and then all archives of the magazine itself.

Barrett has had an active role in the organization, as have her parents, according to documents and interviews that help fill out a picture of her involvement with a group that keeps its teachings and gatherings private.

A 2010 People of Praise directory states that she held the title of “handmaid,” a leadership position for women in the community, […]